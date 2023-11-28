Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX)’s stock price has soared by 15.29 in relation to previous closing price of 2.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Charles Goodwin – President & CEO Tara Semb – CFO Conference Call Participants Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets Matthew O’Brien – Piper Sandler Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum George Sellers – Stephens Dave Turkaly – JMP Securities Operator Please stand by. Hello, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Apyx Medical Corporation.

Is It Worth Investing in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for APYX is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APYX is $4.75, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for APYX is 30.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.36% of that float. The average trading volume for APYX on November 28, 2023 was 148.18K shares.

APYX’s Market Performance

The stock of Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has seen a 22.50% increase in the past week, with a 20.49% rise in the past month, and a -32.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.67% for APYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.09% for APYX’s stock, with a -27.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APYX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for APYX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APYX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $8 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APYX Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.60%, as shares surge +23.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APYX rose by +22.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Apyx Medical Corp saw 25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APYX starting from Goodwin Charles D. II, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.57 back on Nov 14. After this action, Goodwin Charles D. II now owns 90,000 shares of Apyx Medical Corp, valued at $78,500 using the latest closing price.

Hornsby Todd, the Executive Vice President of Apyx Medical Corp, sale 15,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Hornsby Todd is holding 40 shares at $113,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.94 for the present operating margin

+23.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apyx Medical Corp stands at -52.09. The total capital return value is set at -50.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.48. Equity return is now at value -40.23, with -26.42 for asset returns.

Based on Apyx Medical Corp (APYX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apyx Medical Corp (APYX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.