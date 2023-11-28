Anghami Inc (ANGH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH) has decreased by -15.66 when compared to last closing price of 2.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 102.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-26 that Speculative stocks are a risky proposition in today’s market. With even the Standard and Practices (S&P) 500’s stablest giants dropping, small-cap risky stocks don’t stand a chance.

Is It Worth Investing in Anghami Inc (NASDAQ: ANGH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Anghami Inc (ANGH) is $17.00, which is $14.63 above the current market price. The public float for ANGH is 10.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANGH on November 28, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

ANGH’s Market Performance

ANGH stock saw an increase of 102.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 149.47% and a quarterly increase of 149.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.44% for Anghami Inc (ANGH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 86.67% for ANGH’s stock, with a 87.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ANGH Trading at 138.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.37%, as shares surge +121.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +181.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGH rose by +102.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.33. In addition, Anghami Inc saw 48.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.75 for the present operating margin

+13.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anghami Inc stands at -125.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Anghami Inc (ANGH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.