Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) is above average at 26.72x. The 36-month beta value for WSC is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WSC is $53.00, which is $14.2 above than the current price. The public float for WSC is 186.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.62% of that float. The average trading volume of WSC on November 28, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

WSC stock's latest price update

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 38.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-25 that I continue to recommend a buy rating as the fundamental outlook remains unchanged. WSC continues to see healthy pricing and order metrics. WSC does not need incremental capex to meet incremental demand, means that FCF could accelerate if demand flows in.

WSC’s Market Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) has seen a -0.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.54% gain in the past month and a -5.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for WSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.38% for WSC’s stock, with a -12.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WSC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WSC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $52 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WSC Trading at -2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.55. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp saw -14.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $35.83 back on Nov 08. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 43,444 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, valued at $179,154 using the latest closing price.

Soultz Bradley Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, purchase 5,000 shares at $40.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Soultz Bradley Lee is holding 10,000 shares at $203,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.33 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.71. Equity return is now at value 23.68, with 5.97 for asset returns.

Based on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC), the company’s capital structure generated 210.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.80. Total debt to assets is 56.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.