Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Wallbox N.V (WBX)

The 36-month beta value for WBX is also noteworthy at 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WBX is $3.15, which is $1.96 above than the current price. The public float for WBX is 60.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.13% of that float. The average trading volume of WBX on November 28, 2023 was 710.69K shares.

WBX) stock’s latest price update

Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.72 in comparison to its previous close of 1.49, however, the company has experienced a -4.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that The year has been a mixed bag for undervalued penny stocks as investors continue to remain cautious. I believe that even 2024 will be a year of careful stock selection than a broad-based rally across sectors and stocks.

WBX’s Market Performance

WBX’s stock has fallen by -4.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.27% and a quarterly drop of -54.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.25% for Wallbox N.V The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.58% for WBX’s stock, with a -58.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.25 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at -28.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -20.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4535. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -62.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Wallbox N.V (WBX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.