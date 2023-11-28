Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sunworks Inc (SUNW)

The 36-month beta value for SUNW is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SUNW is $0.35, which is $0.09 above than the current price. The public float for SUNW is 53.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.95% of that float. The average trading volume of SUNW on November 28, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Jason Bonfigt – CFO Mark Trout – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Philip Shen – ROTH Capital Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to Sunworks Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

SUNW’s Market Performance

Sunworks Inc (SUNW) has seen a -6.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.15% decline in the past month and a -69.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.31% for SUNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.64% for SUNW’s stock, with a -75.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SUNW Trading at -36.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW fell by -6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3143. In addition, Sunworks Inc saw -83.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Equity return is now at value -135.47, with -66.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunworks Inc (SUNW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.