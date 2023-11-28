Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX)

The 36-month beta value for SMX is also noteworthy at -1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 1.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of SMX on November 28, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX)’s stock price has soared by 12.25 in relation to previous closing price of 1.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX’s stock has fallen by -2.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.53% and a quarterly drop of -26.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.96% for SMX (Security Matters) Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.50% for SMX’s stock, with a -95.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMX Trading at -28.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares sank -35.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX fell by -3.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3730. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Plc saw -99.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -5.93, with -5.56 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In summary, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.