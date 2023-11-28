Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RiskOn International Inc (ROI)

The 36-month beta value for ROI is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ROI is 2.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume of ROI on November 28, 2023 was 124.81K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ROI) stock’s latest price update

RiskOn International Inc (NASDAQ: ROI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.13 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that RiskOn International (NASDAQ:ROI) stock is on the move Monday after the gaming platform company announced its receipt of a delisting notice. According to a filing from RiskOn International, the company is in danger of being delisted due to its share price.

ROI’s Market Performance

RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has experienced a -10.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -51.33% drop in the past month, and a -68.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.58% for ROI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.99% for ROI’s stock, with a -82.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROI Trading at -48.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.33%, as shares sank -52.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROI fell by -10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4842. In addition, RiskOn International Inc saw -94.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROI starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 1,633 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 22. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 564,751 shares of RiskOn International Inc, valued at $632 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the 10% Owner of RiskOn International Inc, purchase 500 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 3,000 shares at $205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROI

The total capital return value is set at -308.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -723.19. Equity return is now at value -372.43, with -153.77 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -19.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, RiskOn International Inc (ROI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.