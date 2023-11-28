Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PMEC is 4.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.45% of that float. The average trading volume of PMEC on November 28, 2023 was 598.07K shares.

PMEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PMEC) has dropped by -20.94 compared to previous close of 3.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PMEC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 17.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.07% for PMEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.24% for PMEC’s stock, with a 2.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PMEC Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.18%, as shares surge +51.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMEC fell by -29.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Primech Holdings Ltd saw 70.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PMEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.21 for the present operating margin

+5.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primech Holdings Ltd stands at -3.67. The total capital return value is set at -23.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.50. Equity return is now at value -25.37, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC), the company’s capital structure generated 254.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.81. Total debt to assets is 52.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.