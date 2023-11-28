Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 152.54x. The 36-month beta value for PANW is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PANW is $284.06, which is $14.97 above than the current price. The public float for PANW is 310.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on November 28, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PANW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has increased by 1.13 when compared to last closing price of 266.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that It’s been a wild ride for generative AI platform ChatGPT and its financial backer Microsoft Corp. NASDAQ: MSFT. While those two companies, along with chip designer Nvidia Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA are among the companies most closely associated with the AI trend, plenty of other stocks are poised to rise as AI delivers on its potential.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW’s stock has risen by 8.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.45% and a quarterly rise of 15.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.81% for PANW’s stock, with a 21.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PANW Trading at 9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $251.12. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 92.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Arora Nikesh, who sale 40,848 shares at the price of $267.07 back on Nov 22. After this action, Arora Nikesh now owns 866,395 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $10,909,268 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 45,000 shares at $243.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 185,217 shares at $10,956,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.98. Equity return is now at value 45.84, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 129.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.50. Total debt to assets is 15.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.