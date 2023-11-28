Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA)

The 36-month beta value for HNRA is also noteworthy at -1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HNRA is 5.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of HNRA on November 28, 2023 was 87.51K shares.

HNRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX: HNRA) has jumped by 84.39 compared to previous close of 1.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 104.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-16 that HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / HNR Acquisition Corp (NYSE American:HNRA) (the “Company” or “HNRA”) will hold a telephonic conference call to discuss the completion of the business combination of HNRA and Pogo Resources, LLC and its subsidiaries on Wednesday November 16, 2023 at 4:30 pm EST. The company Chairman, CEO and CFO will discuss the combination, operation, management, and current operating status followed by a question-and-answer period.

HNRA’s Market Performance

HNRA’s stock has risen by 104.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -73.68% and a quarterly drop of -69.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.01% for HNR Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -55.27% for HNRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -68.61% for the last 200 days.

HNRA Trading at -65.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.83%, as shares sank -69.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNRA rose by +101.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.7729. In addition, HNR Acquisition Corp saw -68.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HNRA

The total capital return value is set at -4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -0.51, with -0.47 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.