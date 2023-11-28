Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

The 36-month beta value for CBAY is also noteworthy at 0.31.

The public float for CBAY is 108.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.01% of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on November 28, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) has decreased by -1.05 when compared to last closing price of 18.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the UBS Biopharma Conference, November 8-9t h in Miami Beach, FL, the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 28-30th, in New York, NY, and the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference, November 28-30th, in Miami, Florida.

CBAY’s Market Performance

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has experienced a -3.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.02% rise in the past month, and a 28.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for CBAY’s stock, with a 53.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBAY Trading at 15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.20. In addition, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc saw 187.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 11,342 shares at the price of $18.28 back on Nov 17. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $207,293 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Paul T, the General Counsel of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Quinlan Paul T is holding 0 shares at $86,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -46.64, with -29.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.