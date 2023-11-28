Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) is above average at 1.80x. The 36-month beta value for CNX is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNX is $23.00, which is $1.68 above than the current price. The public float for CNX is 153.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.17% of that float. The average trading volume of CNX on November 28, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) has jumped by 0.52 compared to previous close of 21.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that CNX Resources’ (CNX) production activities in the Appalachian basin region are likely to aid its earnings and revenues. Its dependence on third parties for natural gas transportation is a headwind.

CNX’s Market Performance

CNX’s stock has fallen by -0.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.83% and a quarterly drop of -2.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for CNX Resources Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.33% for CNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.46% for the last 200 days.

CNX Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.40. In addition, CNX Resources Corp saw 26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from LANIGAN BERNARD JR, who purchase 45,805 shares at the price of $21.83 back on Sep 18. After this action, LANIGAN BERNARD JR now owns 251,820 shares of CNX Resources Corp, valued at $999,923 using the latest closing price.

LANIGAN BERNARD JR, the Director of CNX Resources Corp, purchase 98,635 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that LANIGAN BERNARD JR is holding 206,015 shares at $2,169,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.40 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corp stands at -3.62. The total capital return value is set at 46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.53. Equity return is now at value 80.26, with 27.81 for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corp (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 80.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.73. Total debt to assets is 28.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.