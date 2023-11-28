An In-Depth Look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s (INVZ) Stock Performance

The stock of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has seen a -14.81% decrease in the past week, with a 30.00% gain in the past month, and a -26.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.59% for INVZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.09% for INVZ’s stock, with a -36.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INVZ is 1.01.

The public float for INVZ is 155.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.87% of that float. On November 28, 2023, INVZ’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

INVZ stock's latest price update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ)’s stock price has plunge by -6.65relation to previous closing price of 1.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Ouster and Innoviz had positive financial performance in Q3, with Ouster achieving expected milestones and Innoviz maintaining its revenue forecast. Cepton and Luminar revised their forecasts downward, while MicroVision set a lower target for the year. Cash runway analysis shows that AEye and MicroVision will run out of cash in 2024, while Innoviz may exhaust its cash by 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INVZ Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8312. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd saw -55.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.