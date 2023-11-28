Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AMPX is at 3.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMPX is $12.20, which is $8.24 above the current market price. The public float for AMPX is 15.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.09% of that float. The average trading volume for AMPX on November 28, 2023 was 484.79K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) has decreased by -12.20 when compared to last closing price of 4.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InsiderTrades reported 2023-11-15 that Next-gen technologies can lead to early retirement if you choose the right ones to invest in. Following smart money can help mitigate risk.

AMPX’s Market Performance

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has seen a 0.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 46.67% gain in the past month and a -12.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.75% for AMPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.62% for AMPX’s stock, with a -37.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPX Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +41.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc saw -50.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPX starting from Bornstein Jonathan, who sale 27,631 shares at the price of $3.84 back on Nov 20. After this action, Bornstein Jonathan now owns 0 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc, valued at $106,106 using the latest closing price.

Bornstein Jonathan, the President of Amprius Lab of Amprius Technologies Inc, sale 49,508 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Bornstein Jonathan is holding 0 shares at $139,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-409.19 for the present operating margin

-123.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc stands at -393.11. The total capital return value is set at -40.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.78.

Based on Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.97. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 71.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.