American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.49.

The average price predicted for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) by analysts is $87.18, which is $8.64 above the current market price. The public float for AEP is 525.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of AEP was 3.36M shares.

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has increased by 0.05 when compared to last closing price of 78.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that American Electric Power is a high-quality company with safety, growth, and outperformance potential. The utility sector is showing signs of potential growth and attractive valuations. AEP has solid earnings growth, financial stability, and a commitment to shareholder returns, making it an appealing investment option.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP’s stock has risen by 1.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.66% and a quarterly drop of -0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for American Electric Power Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.46% for AEP’s stock, with a -6.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEP Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.59. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -17.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Akins Nicholas K, who sale 10,491 shares at the price of $92.75 back on May 02. After this action, Akins Nicholas K now owns 125,520 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $973,040 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg David Matthew, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 1,616 shares at $92.75 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Feinberg David Matthew is holding 8,925 shares at $149,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.