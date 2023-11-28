American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AAL is 643.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.64% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of AAL was 33.25M shares.

AAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has plunged by -1.06 when compared to previous closing price of 12.31, but the company has seen a -0.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-27 that Sheila Kahyaoglu, Jefferies analyst, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk her top airline stocks into year-end.

AAL’s Market Performance

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has experienced a -0.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.24% rise in the past month, and a -17.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for AAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.86% for AAL stock, with a simple moving average of -16.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $12 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAL Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc saw -4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Raja Vasu, who sale 5,121 shares at the price of $12.29 back on Nov 21. After this action, Raja Vasu now owns 334,049 shares of American Airlines Group Inc, valued at $62,937 using the latest closing price.

Raja Vasu, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines Group Inc, sale 5,298 shares at $12.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Raja Vasu is holding 339,170 shares at $64,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.