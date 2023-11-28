Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 77.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 48 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $175.22, which is $27.49 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On November 28, 2023, AMZN’s average trading volume was 52.82M shares.

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has increased by 0.67 when compared to last closing price of 146.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-27 that After recently disclosing another quarter of unsatisfactory earnings, footwear and fashion firm Allbirds is betting on a new partnership with Amazon to boost its likeability and relevancy with consumers.

AMZN’s Market Performance

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a 1.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.55% rise in the past month, and a 10.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.81% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of 21.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $160 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.95. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 75.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Zapolsky David, who sale 18,440 shares at the price of $145.00 back on Nov 22. After this action, Zapolsky David now owns 53,220 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $2,673,800 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $144.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 121,060 shares at $72,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.