Alight Inc. (ALIT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 7.66. However, the company has seen a 3.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-01 that Despite missing Wall Street’s sales target, Alight handily beat earnings expectations in Q3. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALIT is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALIT is $12.00, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for ALIT is 358.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume for ALIT on November 28, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

ALIT’s Market Performance

The stock of Alight Inc. (ALIT) has seen a 3.96% increase in the past week, with a 13.24% rise in the past month, and a -0.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for ALIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.12% for ALIT’s stock, with a -9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALIT Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +16.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.22. In addition, Alight Inc. saw -8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Massey Richard N, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.45 back on Oct 05. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 1,370,169 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $322,490 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., the 10% Owner of Alight Inc., sale 14,704,603 shares at $7.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. is holding 43,602 shares at $117,342,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alight Inc. stands at -1.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.86. Equity return is now at value -5.59, with -2.29 for asset returns.

Based on Alight Inc. (ALIT), the company’s capital structure generated 63.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.87. Total debt to assets is 25.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alight Inc. (ALIT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.