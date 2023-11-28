Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) by analysts is $907.75, which is $50.23 above the current market price. The public float for BABA is 2.40B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BABA was 13.78M shares.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.22 in relation to its previous close of 78.49. However, the company has experienced a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that I asked Google Bard to give me the names of seven stocks it believes will double in 2024. I agree with many of the recommendations it gave.

BABA’s Market Performance

BABA’s stock has fallen by -0.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.04% and a quarterly drop of -15.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for BABA’s stock, with a -12.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BABA Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BABA fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.01. In addition, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR saw -11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BABA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+35.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at +8.35. The total capital return value is set at 7.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.13. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.65 for asset returns.

Based on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA), the company’s capital structure generated 19.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.50. Total debt to assets is 11.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.