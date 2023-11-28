Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 17.98% gain in the past month, and a -19.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for AQN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.52% for AQN’s stock, with a -20.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AQN is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AQN is $6.77, which is $0.8 above than the current price. The public float for AQN is 688.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume of AQN on November 28, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

AQN stock's latest price update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.00relation to previous closing price of 6.03. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. trades at a discount to utility peers with a solid portfolio of generating assets. The company is focused on simplifying and streamlining its operations. Algonquin is selling its renewable energy business to capture the valuation uplift and secure future investment grade bond ratings.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AQN Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +18.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp saw -8.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Equity return is now at value -4.52, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.