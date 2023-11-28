ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) by analysts is $20.20, which is $18.52 above the current market price. The public float for ABVC is 4.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.61% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ABVC was 2.47M shares.

ABVC) stock’s latest price update

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.83 compared to its previous closing price of 2.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-26 that If you’re wondering what is going on in the stock market today or which penny stocks to buy now that major indexes are lower, you’re not alone. Earnings season mixed with economic data has resulted in a sharp downturn for the market.

ABVC’s Market Performance

ABVC’s stock has risen by 8.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.25% and a quarterly rise of 13.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.51% for ABVC BioPharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.32% for ABVC’s stock, with a -60.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABVC Trading at 52.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.06%, as shares surge +21.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABVC rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.35. In addition, ABVC BioPharma Inc saw -73.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1558.54 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABVC BioPharma Inc stands at -1693.50. The total capital return value is set at -131.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.01. Equity return is now at value -142.03, with -83.66 for asset returns.

Based on ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC), the company’s capital structure generated 82.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.32. Total debt to assets is 32.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.