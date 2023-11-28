Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) is $21.25, which is $16.44 above the current market price. The public float for ABEO is 23.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABEO on November 28, 2023 was 108.07K shares.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.60 in comparison to its previous close of 4.31, however, the company has experienced a 14.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-27 that Abeona Therapeutics Inc shares jumped 15% to $4.96 in late-morning trading on Monday after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it would expedite a review of pz-cel (prademagene zamikeracel), the company’s proposed treatment for patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare, inherited connective-tissue disorder. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company had previously stated that it expected an FDA decision on priority-review status by late November.

ABEO’s Market Performance

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) has seen a 14.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.26% gain in the past month and a 18.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.03% for ABEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.09% for ABEO’s stock, with a 35.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

ABEO Trading at 17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +29.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO rose by +14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc saw 56.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from Seshadri Vishwas, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.07 back on Sep 27. After this action, Seshadri Vishwas now owns 521,731 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc, valued at $81,400 using the latest closing price.

Charles Faith L., the Director of Abeona Therapeutics Inc, sale 8,330 shares at $4.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Charles Faith L. is holding 70,773 shares at $40,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3200.64 for the present operating margin

-223.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc stands at -2807.36. The total capital return value is set at -95.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.72. Equity return is now at value -206.79, with -73.87 for asset returns.

Based on Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.18. Total debt to assets is 11.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.