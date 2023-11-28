Abcam ADR (ABCM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Abcam ADR (NASDAQ: ABCM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1469.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABCM is 206.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On November 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ABCM was 7.37M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ABCM) stock’s latest price update

Abcam ADR (NASDAQ: ABCM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.06relation to previous closing price of 23.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-16 that In an exclusive interview with Thomas Warner (TW) of Proactive London, Dr Jonathan Milner (JM), the founder of life sciences company Abcam PLC (NASDAQ:ABCM), discusses why he believes the $24 per share acquisition offer from Danaher (NYSE:DHR) severely undervalues the company. Milner criticises the timing of the deal and advises shareholders to consider whether the $5.7 billion acquisition is in their best interest.

ABCM’s Market Performance

Abcam ADR (ABCM) has seen a 0.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.61% gain in the past month and a 5.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.53% for ABCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for ABCM’s stock, with a 21.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ABCM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ABCM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABCM Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.08%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCM rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.42. In addition, Abcam ADR saw 53.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.85 for the present operating margin

+67.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abcam ADR stands at -2.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.04. Equity return is now at value 0.44, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Abcam ADR (ABCM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.55. Total debt to assets is 21.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abcam ADR (ABCM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.