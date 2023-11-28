374Water Inc (SCWO) Stock Observes -45.87% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of 374Water Inc (SCWO) has seen a 4.72% increase in the past week, with a -14.74% drop in the past month, and a -5.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.10% for SCWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.41% for SCWO’s stock, with a -45.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SCWO is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SCWO is 62.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.26% of that float. The average trading volume of SCWO on November 28, 2023 was 123.28K shares.

SCWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) has jumped by 16.67 compared to previous close of 1.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2022-10-06 that DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a leading global cleantech and social impact company will be presenting at upcoming investor conferences: MicroCap Rodeo’s Windy City Roundup on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:30am CT Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46669 To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:00am PT Webcast link: https://me22.mysequire.com/ For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or ir@374water.com The Company’s participation follows meaningful progress in Q2 and year-to-date: 374Water and its manufacturing partner Merrell Bros.

SCWO Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.94%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWO rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3975. In addition, 374Water Inc saw -53.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.72 for the present operating margin

-45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for 374Water Inc stands at -155.53. The total capital return value is set at -46.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.58. Equity return is now at value -49.34, with -46.24 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

In summary, 374Water Inc (SCWO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.