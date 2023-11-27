Zomedica Corp (ZOM) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ZOM stock has gone up by 7.24%, with a monthly gain of 11.30% and a quarterly plunge of -2.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.23% for Zomedica Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for ZOM’s stock, with a -10.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zomedica Corp (ZOM) is $0.44, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for ZOM is 964.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZOM on November 27, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

ZOM) stock’s latest price update

Zomedica Corp (AMEX: ZOM)’s stock price has increased by 1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a 7.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-20 that ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that the management team will attend the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York City on November 28, 2023. Zomedica CEO Larry Heaton will be presenting a Company overview and business outlook at 10:30 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZOM stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for ZOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZOM in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $6 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZOM Trading at 5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +15.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1749. In addition, Zomedica Corp saw 9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZOM starting from HEATON LARRY C II, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.17 back on Nov 17. After this action, HEATON LARRY C II now owns 200,000 shares of Zomedica Corp, valued at $16,600 using the latest closing price.

POWERS JOHNNY D, the Director of Zomedica Corp, purchase 100,000 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that POWERS JOHNNY D is holding 1,850,000 shares at $16,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

Equity return is now at value -5.64, with -5.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zomedica Corp (ZOM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.