XP Inc (XP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP)’s stock price has soared by 1.34 in relation to previous closing price of 23.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Antonio Guimaraes – Investor Relations Thiago Maffra – Chief Executive Officer Bruno Constantino – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jorge Kuri – Morgan Stanley Mario Pierry – Bank of America Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Gabriel Gusan – Citi Eduardo Rosman – BTG Thiago Batista – UBS Neha Agarwala – HSBC Geoffrey Elliott – Autonomous Research Yuri Fernandes – JPMorgan Antonio Guimaraes Good evening, everyone. I’m Antonio Guimaraes, Investor Relations at XP.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) is above average at 18.28x. The 36-month beta value for XP is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XP is $144.49, which is $5.4 above than the current price. The public float for XP is 340.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of XP on November 27, 2023 was 5.11M shares.

XP’s Market Performance

XP’s stock has seen a 0.82% increase for the week, with a 17.27% rise in the past month and a -8.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for XP Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.81% for XP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at 5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.94. In addition, XP Inc saw 53.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc stands at +26.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.57. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on XP Inc (XP), the company’s capital structure generated 311.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.70. Total debt to assets is 27.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, XP Inc (XP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.