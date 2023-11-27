Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.93 in comparison to its previous close of 1.74, however, the company has experienced a 22.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that Ever wonder what signals to look for in the stock market today? Let’s talk about insider buying – a goldmine of clues that could lead you to the next prospect to add to your list of penny stocks to watch.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) is $4.60, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for XERS is 129.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on November 27, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

The stock of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has seen a 22.94% increase in the past week, with a 11.57% rise in the past month, and a -10.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.53% for XERS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.81% for XERS’s stock, with a -7.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XERS Trading at 8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.04%, as shares surge +16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +22.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7552. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 45.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Pieper Steven, who purchase 28,000 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Nov 20. After this action, Pieper Steven now owns 1,176,912 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, valued at $54,600 using the latest closing price.

HALKUFF DAWN, the Director of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, purchase 5,410 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that HALKUFF DAWN is holding 5,410 shares at $9,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -209.81, with -19.59 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.