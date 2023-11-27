What Recent Market Trends Mean for Quicklogic Corp’s (QUIK) Stock

The stock of Quicklogic Corp (QUIK) has gone up by 25.09% for the week, with a 41.82% rise in the past month and a 56.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.93% for QUIK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.81% for QUIK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 77.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quicklogic Corp (NASDAQ: QUIK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QUIK is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QUIK is $12.50, which is -$0.76 below than the current price. The public float for QUIK is 13.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume of QUIK on November 27, 2023 was 42.95K shares.

QUIK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quicklogic Corp (NASDAQ: QUIK) has increased by 12.66 when compared to last closing price of 11.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Alison Ziegler – Managing Director-Darrow Associates Brian Faith – President & Chief Executive Officer Elias Nader – Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Richard Shannon – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Rick Neaton – Rivershore Investment Research Operator Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to QuickLogic Corporation’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUIK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUIK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QUIK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QUIK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on May 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

QUIK Trading at 42.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares surge +38.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUIK rose by +22.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, Quicklogic Corp saw 157.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUIK starting from Faith Brian C, who sale 12,658 shares at the price of $8.43 back on Jul 19. After this action, Faith Brian C now owns 156,810 shares of Quicklogic Corp, valued at $106,671 using the latest closing price.

SAXE TIMOTHY, the SR. VP AND CTO of Quicklogic Corp, sale 7,907 shares at $8.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that SAXE TIMOTHY is holding 116,907 shares at $66,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.49 for the present operating margin

+54.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quicklogic Corp stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -14.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.11. Equity return is now at value -26.85, with -10.36 for asset returns.

Based on Quicklogic Corp (QUIK), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 50.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Quicklogic Corp (QUIK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.