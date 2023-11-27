What Recent Market Trends Mean for Oracle Corp.’s (ORCL) Stock

In the past week, ORCL stock has gone up by 1.36%, with a monthly gain of 14.59% and a quarterly surge of 0.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Oracle Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.36% for ORCL stock, with a simple moving average of 10.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) is 34.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORCL is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oracle Corp. (ORCL) is $129.21, which is $12.98 above the current market price. The public float for ORCL is 1.59B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On November 27, 2023, ORCL’s average trading volume was 9.97M shares.

ORCL) stock’s latest price update

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.01 in relation to its previous close of 116.24. However, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that Oracle is a compelling investment opportunity in the AI and database management sectors, with its integration of generative AI and Large Language Models. The company’s advancements in AI-integrated database management systems position it to capture a significant share of the growing LLM market. Oracle’s value-oriented investment appeal and strategic partnerships, such as with Microsoft, make it a sustainable choice for investors in the high-growth AI market.

ORCL Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.11. In addition, Oracle Corp. saw 42.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from CONRADES GEORGE H, who sale 2,325 shares at the price of $113.76 back on Nov 13. After this action, CONRADES GEORGE H now owns 17,836 shares of Oracle Corp., valued at $264,494 using the latest closing price.

CONRADES GEORGE H, the Director of Oracle Corp., sale 2,325 shares at $111.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that CONRADES GEORGE H is holding 20,161 shares at $260,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.58 for the present operating margin

+65.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corp. stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.61.

Based on Oracle Corp. (ORCL), the company’s capital structure generated 8,885.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.89. Total debt to assets is 70.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,426.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.