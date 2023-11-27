Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.87relation to previous closing price of 46.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Recent information reported by Bloomberg about 2024 refinancing issues suggests many large debt-heavy stocks to avoid in the coming year. THis leads to us coming up with our list of stocks vulnerable to refinancing.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Digital Corp. (WDC) is $51.15, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for WDC is 322.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WDC on November 27, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC stock saw an increase of 1.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.24% and a quarterly increase of 17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Western Digital Corp. (WDC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.29% for WDC’s stock, with a 16.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $48 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +21.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.17. In addition, Western Digital Corp. saw 47.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from SODERBERY ROBERT, who sale 45,461 shares at the price of $43.11 back on Nov 03. After this action, SODERBERY ROBERT now owns 175,697 shares of Western Digital Corp., valued at $1,959,896 using the latest closing price.

SODERBERY ROBERT, the EVP & GM, Flash Business of Western Digital Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $42.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that SODERBERY ROBERT is holding 221,158 shares at $849,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.93 for the present operating margin

+18.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corp. stands at -13.85. The total capital return value is set at -3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.14. Equity return is now at value -21.76, with -9.73 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corp. (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.14. Total debt to assets is 33.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.