Wayfair Inc (W) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wayfair Inc (W) is $64.90, which is $13.26 above the current market price. The public float for W is 83.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of W on November 27, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

W) stock’s latest price update

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.15 in comparison to its previous close of 49.11, however, the company has experienced a 9.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that We have narrowed our search to five e-commerce stocks with strong potential for 2024. These are: W, TRP, BKNG, AMZN, ROVR.

W’s Market Performance

W’s stock has risen by 9.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.43% and a quarterly drop of -19.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Wayfair Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.97% for W’s stock, with a 0.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $55 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

W Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +27.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.27. In addition, Wayfair Inc saw 57.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Blotner Jon, who sale 3,628 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Nov 06. After this action, Blotner Jon now owns 24,417 shares of Wayfair Inc, valued at $181,400 using the latest closing price.

Schaferkordt Anke, the Director of Wayfair Inc, sale 616 shares at $47.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Schaferkordt Anke is holding 8,659 shares at $29,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wayfair Inc (W) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.