Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) has surged by 4.51 when compared to previous closing price of 29.33, but the company has seen a 5.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Do you have more faith in DuPont analysis than simple ROE calculation? Tap Vita Coco Company (COCO), EMCOR Group (EME), Casey’s General Stores (CASY), Global Industrial Company (GIC) and Lifeway Foods (LWAY).

Is It Worth Investing in Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) Right Now?

Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) is $31.00, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for COCO is 34.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COCO on November 27, 2023 was 732.86K shares.

COCO’s Market Performance

COCO’s stock has seen a 5.34% increase for the week, with a 28.20% rise in the past month and a 11.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for Vita Coco Company Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.82% for COCO stock, with a simple moving average of 25.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $33 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COCO Trading at 13.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +25.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.48. In addition, Vita Coco Company Inc saw 121.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Melloul Eric, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $27.61 back on Nov 09. After this action, Melloul Eric now owns 10,858,120 shares of Vita Coco Company Inc, valued at $110,440,000 using the latest closing price.

Verlinvest Beverages SA, the 10% Owner of Vita Coco Company Inc, sale 4,000,000 shares at $27.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Verlinvest Beverages SA is holding 10,858,120 shares at $110,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 22.17, with 15.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.