Virios Therapeutics Inc’s (VIRI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) has gone down by -20.03% for the week, with a 13.36% rise in the past month and a -50.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.44% for VIRI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.05% for VIRI’s stock, with a -40.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIRI is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) is $12.00, which is $11.42 above the current market price. The public float for VIRI is 14.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On November 27, 2023, VIRI’s average trading volume was 434.72K shares.

Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.75 in comparison to its previous close of 0.68, however, the company has experienced a -20.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Greg Duncan – CEO Angela Walsh – SVP, Finance & Treasurer Mike Gendreau – CMO Conference Call Participants David Bautz – Zacks Small Cap Research Sean Lee – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good day, and welcome to the Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Update.

VIRI Trading at -24.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.49%, as shares surge +18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI fell by -16.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6761. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc saw 147.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Pridgen William, who purchase 15,335 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Aug 21. After this action, Pridgen William now owns 52,045 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc, valued at $19,992 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 57,461 shares at $31,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

The total capital return value is set at -112.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.22. Equity return is now at value -89.19, with -77.45 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.