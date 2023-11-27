Versus Systems Inc (VS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VS)’s stock price has increased by 40.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a 49.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-24 that Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS, CSE:VS) announced that Cronus Equity Capital Group (CECG) has made a strategic investment in the company of more than US$2.5 million. Versus said it will issue up to 24,727,361 of its shares to CECG, representing about 51% of its issued and outstanding shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VS is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VS is $0.68, which is $0.26 above the current price. The public float for VS is 6.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VS on November 27, 2023 was 5.00M shares.

VS’s Market Performance

VS stock saw an increase of 49.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 38.63% and a quarterly increase of -23.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.65% for Versus Systems Inc (VS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 43.30% for VS stock, with a simple moving average of -49.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.95%, as shares surge +45.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS rose by +50.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1683. In addition, Versus Systems Inc saw -51.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1238.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc stands at -1769.82. The total capital return value is set at -106.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.08. Equity return is now at value -96.78, with -124.34 for asset returns.

Based on Versus Systems Inc (VS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Versus Systems Inc (VS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.