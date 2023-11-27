Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for UPST is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UPST is $19.87, which is -$3.75 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 72.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 41.78% of that float. The average trading volume for UPST on November 27, 2023 was 5.67M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.60 in comparison to its previous close of 23.48, however, the company has experienced a -2.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-23 that Upstart’s AI-based model gives it an advantage over a conventional credit score. The company has struggled in the current macro environment with high interest rates.

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST’s stock has fallen by -2.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.65% and a quarterly drop of -20.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for Upstart Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.43% for UPST’s stock, with a -14.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPST Trading at -10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.75. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw 78.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 21,674 shares at the price of $24.01 back on Nov 21. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 366,090 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $520,460 using the latest closing price.

Gu Paul, the Chief Technology Offier of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 19,513 shares at $23.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Gu Paul is holding 848,063 shares at $468,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -37.22, with -12.92 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.