Unity Software Inc (U) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Unity Software Inc (U) has seen a 0.28% increase in the past week, with a 12.81% gain in the past month, and a -16.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for U. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.61% for U’s stock, with a -12.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for U is at 2.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for U is $29.66, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for U is 231.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.59% of that float. The average trading volume for U on November 27, 2023 was 11.12M shares.

U) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) has increased by 1.36 when compared to last closing price of 28.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Unity Software has undergone significant changes, including the departure of its ex-CEO and a focus on organizational reset. The company’s weak performance and lack of guidance have led to a sharp decline in investor confidence. I assessed the collapse in early November has likely led to U reaching peak pessimism.

U Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought U to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, U fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.33. In addition, Unity Software Inc saw 1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at U starting from Visoso Luis Felipe, who sale 3,334 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Visoso Luis Felipe now owns 706,741 shares of Unity Software Inc, valued at $100,020 using the latest closing price.

Carpenter Carol W., the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Unity Software Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $25.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Carpenter Carol W. is holding 370,833 shares at $50,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for U

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.01 for the present operating margin

+68.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Software Inc stands at -66.21. The total capital return value is set at -15.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.49. Equity return is now at value -31.54, with -14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Software Inc (U), the company’s capital structure generated 80.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unity Software Inc (U) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.