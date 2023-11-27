Unilever plc ADR (UL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) is above average at 14.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unilever plc ADR (UL) is $53.73, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for UL is 2.50B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UL on November 27, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.55 in relation to its previous close of 47.78. However, the company has experienced a 2.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-23 that Consumer staples companies have a long history of being reliable dividend payers. Some have been hit hard by Wall Street concerns and weakening performance.

UL’s Market Performance

UL’s stock has risen by 2.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.97% and a quarterly drop of -3.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.84% for Unilever plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.91% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at 1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.71. In addition, Unilever plc ADR saw -2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever plc ADR stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49. Equity return is now at value 41.05, with 9.91 for asset returns.

Based on Unilever plc ADR (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unilever plc ADR (UL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.