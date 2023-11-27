Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc’s (HARP) Stock

The stock of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) has gone up by 29.27% for the week, with a 144.29% rise in the past month and a 45.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.40% for HARP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 61.71% for HARP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 71.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HARP is at 2.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HARP is $14.10, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for HARP is 13.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for HARP on November 27, 2023 was 155.11K shares.

HARP) stock’s latest price update

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 12.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that AQST, RBT, HARP, VVI and AVTX have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 21, 2023.

HARP Trading at 114.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.06%, as shares surge +148.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP rose by +26.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc saw 67.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from HUNT RONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HUNT RONALD now owns 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.08 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc stands at -212.22. The total capital return value is set at -149.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.65. Equity return is now at value -284.33, with -46.54 for asset returns.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP), the company’s capital structure generated 296.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.78. Total debt to assets is 21.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.