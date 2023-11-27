Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of 3D Systems Corp.’s (DDD) Stock

In the past week, DDD stock has gone up by 19.33%, with a monthly gain of 35.11% and a quarterly plunge of -13.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for 3D Systems Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.35% for DDD stock, with a simple moving average of -32.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) by analysts is $5.93, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for DDD is 129.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.90% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of DDD was 2.64M shares.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD)'s stock price has plunge by 14.44% in relation to previous closing price of 4.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DDD Trading at 21.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +46.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD rose by +20.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, 3D Systems Corp. saw -28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from ERICKSON THOMAS W, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.57 back on Nov 21. After this action, ERICKSON THOMAS W now owns 207,294 shares of 3D Systems Corp., valued at $228,400 using the latest closing price.

Puthenveetil Reji, the EVP, Industrial Solutions of 3D Systems Corp., sale 18,434 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Puthenveetil Reji is holding 206,982 shares at $147,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.58 for the present operating margin

+36.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corp. stands at -22.92. The total capital return value is set at -8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.57. Equity return is now at value -13.35, with -6.78 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corp. (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.02. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.