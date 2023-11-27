Understanding the 6.65% Volatility Levels of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s (AVXL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) has gone up by 3.35% for the week, with a 15.30% rise in the past month and a -18.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.65% for AVXL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.01% for AVXL stock, with a simple moving average of -19.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AVXL is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVXL is $47.75, which is $41.27 above than the current price. The public float for AVXL is 79.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.46% of that float. The average trading volume of AVXL on November 27, 2023 was 944.64K shares.

AVXL) stock’s latest price update

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL)’s stock price has decreased by -8.35 compared to its previous closing price of 7.07. However, the company has seen a 3.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Clint Tomlinson – IR Christopher Missling – President and CEO Sandra Boenisch – Principal Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Soumit Roy – Jones Trading Tom Bishop – Bishop Research Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Anavex Life Sciences Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. My name is Clint Tomlinson and I will be your host for today’s call.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVXL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AVXL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVXL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on December 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVXL Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +23.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVXL rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation saw -30.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVXL starting from MISSLING CHRISTOPHER U, who sale 268,000 shares at the price of $7.98 back on Jun 28. After this action, MISSLING CHRISTOPHER U now owns 1,018,210 shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation, valued at $2,139,310 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVXL

The total capital return value is set at -34.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.71. Equity return is now at value -34.72, with -32.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.