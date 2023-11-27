Understanding the 15.93% Volatility Levels of Nuburu Inc’s (BURU) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Nuburu Inc (BURU) has seen a -7.66% decrease in the past week, with a -18.66% drop in the past month, and a -50.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.93% for BURU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.20% for BURU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -85.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BURU is 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BURU is 16.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BURU on November 27, 2023 was 665.79K shares.

BURU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) has dropped by -3.79 compared to previous close of 0.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-26 that CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the end of trading on the same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible o.

BURU Trading at -28.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -21.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU fell by -12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2501. In addition, Nuburu Inc saw -97.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURU starting from Seldin David, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 11. After this action, Seldin David now owns 6,378 shares of Nuburu Inc, valued at $1,664 using the latest closing price.

Seldin David, the 10% Owner of Nuburu Inc, sale 586,129 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Seldin David is holding 6,380 shares at $434,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67. Equity return is now at value -335.28, with -76.34 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuburu Inc (BURU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.