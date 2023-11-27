Understanding the 1.28% Volatility Levels of Walmart Inc’s (WMT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Walmart Inc (WMT) has gone down by -0.13% for the week, with a -4.25% drop in the past month and a -1.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.28% for WMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.15% for WMT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is above average at 25.87x. The 36-month beta value for WMT is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WMT is $179.19, which is $23.35 above than the current price. The public float for WMT is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume of WMT on November 27, 2023 was 6.09M shares.

WMT) stock’s latest price update

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)’s stock price has increased by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 154.67. However, the company has seen a -0.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that Toolmaker Stanley is in the middle of a significant restructuring. American States Water is a utility with nearly seven decades of dividend raises under its belt.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $200 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMT Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMT rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.30. In addition, Walmart Inc saw 9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMT starting from WALTON JIM C, who sale 489,331 shares at the price of $155.54 back on Nov 24. After this action, WALTON JIM C now owns 232,341,561 shares of Walmart Inc, valued at $76,109,221 using the latest closing price.

WALTON ALICE L, the 10% Owner of Walmart Inc, sale 489,331 shares at $155.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that WALTON ALICE L is holding 232,341,561 shares at $76,109,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walmart Inc stands at +1.91. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return is now at value 21.48, with 6.43 for asset returns.

Based on Walmart Inc (WMT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 24.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Walmart Inc (WMT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.