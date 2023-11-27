U.S. Bancorp. (USB): A Technical Analysis

U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for U.S. Bancorp. (USB) is $40.33, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for USB is 1.55B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USB on November 27, 2023 was 11.89M shares.

USB) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE: USB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 36.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that In this article, I discuss the idea of collecting dividends on a weekly basis instead of quarterly. The article provides steps on how to collect dividends weekly, including finding quality quarterly paying stocks. I share a pay schedule using four stocks that pay at different times in the same month, allowing investors to receive a weekly dividend.

USB’s Market Performance

USB’s stock has fallen by -0.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.18% and a quarterly rise of 5.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.49% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.50% for USB’s stock, with a 4.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USB Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.96. In addition, U.S. Bancorp. saw -14.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from Welsh Timothy A, who sale 13,816 shares at the price of $39.79 back on Aug 10. After this action, Welsh Timothy A now owns 119,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp., valued at $549,780 using the latest closing price.

DOLAN TERRANCE R, the Vice Chair & CFO of U.S. Bancorp., sale 26,000 shares at $39.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that DOLAN TERRANCE R is holding 166,992 shares at $1,033,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp. stands at +21.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp. (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 142.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.83. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, U.S. Bancorp. (USB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.