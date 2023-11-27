Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 34.93. However, the company has experienced a -0.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Trip.com Group reported strong Q3 earnings, beating analyst estimates for both earnings per share and revenue. Despite the positive earnings, the stock price fell 8% as investors had already priced in future growth expectations and potential margin contraction risk short term. The company’s international travel business is expected to grow, and its valuation multiples are relatively low compared to historical levels.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) is above average at 15.66x. The 36-month beta value for TCOM is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCOM is $358.72, which is $14.75 above than the current price. The public float for TCOM is 660.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume of TCOM on November 27, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM stock saw an increase of -0.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.06% and a quarterly increase of -9.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for TCOM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.91% for the last 200 days.

TCOM Trading at 2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.51. In addition, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.36. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.