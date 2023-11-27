Trading Update: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Stock Endures 6.12% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has gone up by 9.18% for the week, with a 23.94% rise in the past month and a 11.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.12% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.90% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 12.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by analysts is $9.58, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 222.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.38% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ARDX was 6.83M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.09 in relation to its previous close of 4.31. However, the company has experienced a 9.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-21 that As retail investors seek explosive returns, penny stocks remain enticing potential opportunities capable of massive short-term gains. However, the considerable risks of these cheap equities also highlight the need for due diligence.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at 12.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +21.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Ardelyx Inc saw 54.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from RAAB MICHAEL, who sale 11,368 shares at the price of $4.36 back on Nov 20. After this action, RAAB MICHAEL now owns 867,868 shares of Ardelyx Inc, valued at $49,589 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Susan, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ardelyx Inc, sale 4,714 shares at $4.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Rodriguez Susan is holding 346,973 shares at $20,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -12.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.