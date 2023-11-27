Top Ships Inc (TOPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) has jumped by 14.68 compared to previous close of 8.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-06-30 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) is 1.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOPS is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Top Ships Inc (TOPS) is $36.00, which is $26.0 above the current market price. The public float for TOPS is 1.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On November 27, 2023, TOPS’s average trading volume was 34.25K shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Top Ships Inc (TOPS) has seen a 33.87% increase in the past week, with a 48.59% rise in the past month, and a 19.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.48% for TOPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.63% for TOPS’s stock, with a 14.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOPS Trading at 40.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares surge +54.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +36.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.00. In addition, Top Ships Inc saw -34.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.35 for the present operating margin

+58.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc stands at +23.49. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.74. Equity return is now at value 8.56, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Top Ships Inc (TOPS), the company’s capital structure generated 132.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.98. Total debt to assets is 55.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,920.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Top Ships Inc (TOPS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.