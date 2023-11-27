TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.84.

The public float for TMC is 99.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.13% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of TMC was 1.04M shares.

The stock of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) has increased by 17.52 when compared to last closing price of 1.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Cobalt spot prices were flat for the month. LME inventory was flat for the month. Cobalt market news – Government of Canada to enhance critical minerals sector with launch of $1.5 billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. Cobalt miners news – Glencore own sourced cobalt production of 32,500 tonnes was in line with the comparable 2022 period. Alliance Nickel Resource update has resulted in a 9.6% increase.

TMC’s Market Performance

TMC’s stock has risen by 28.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 63.69% and a quarterly rise of 8.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.73% for TMC the metals company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.18% for TMC’s stock, with a 26.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4.20 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMC Trading at 40.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +65.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMC rose by +30.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0301. In addition, TMC the metals company Inc saw 78.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMC starting from Stone Gregory, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Nov 20. After this action, Stone Gregory now owns 385,365 shares of TMC the metals company Inc, valued at $26,425 using the latest closing price.

Stone Gregory, the Chief Ocean Scientist of TMC the metals company Inc, sale 10,511 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Stone Gregory is holding 410,365 shares at $10,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMC

The total capital return value is set at -259.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -254.68. Equity return is now at value -202.56, with -133.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.