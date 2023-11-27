Therealreal Inc (REAL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for REAL is also noteworthy at 2.92.

The public float for REAL is 81.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.42% of that float. The average trading volume of REAL on November 27, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.50 in relation to its previous close of 2.22. However, the company has experienced a 3.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Although the revenue and EPS for The RealReal (REAL) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

REAL’s Market Performance

Therealreal Inc (REAL) has seen a 3.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 81.25% gain in the past month and a -6.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.96% for REAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.01% for REAL’s stock, with a 30.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.85 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REAL Trading at 26.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +77.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Therealreal Inc saw 85.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Koryl John E, who purchase 43,251 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Aug 25. After this action, Koryl John E now owns 2,793,251 shares of Therealreal Inc, valued at $99,477 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of Therealreal Inc, sale 44,844 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 1,019,889 shares at $108,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Therealreal Inc (REAL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.