The Volatility of VinFast Auto Ltd.’s (VFS) Stock: A 14.78% Ratio for the Week

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has gone up by 14.78% for the week, with a 26.68% rise in the past month and a -90.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.39% for VFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.33% for VFS’s stock, with a -46.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VFS is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) is $10.00, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for VFS is 31.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.11% of that float. On November 27, 2023, VFS’s average trading volume was 5.09M shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has increased by 6.80 when compared to last closing price of 6.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-24 that One analyst sees the potential for a double in VinFast’s stock. VinFast will need a lot to go right to justify the $25 billion valuation assigned by analyst Dan Ives.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $12 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFS Trading at -22.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +19.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS rose by +14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -34.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.