The Volatility of Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) Stock: A 26.77% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen a 26.77% increase in the past week, with a 41.07% gain in the past month, and a -14.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.47% for AFMD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.25% for AFMD’s stock, with a -28.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AFMD is also noteworthy at 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AFMD is $5.31, which is $5.21 above than the current price. The public float for AFMD is 128.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume of AFMD on November 27, 2023 was 572.40K shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)’s stock price has dropped by -6.00 in relation to previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD ) Q3 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Alexander Fudukidis – Director and Head of Investor Relations Adi Hoess – Chief Executive Officer Andreas Harstrick – Chief Medical Officer Angus Smith – Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Fischer – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Li Watsek – Cantor Fitzgerald Daina Graybosch – Leerink Partners Yanan Zhu – Wells Fargo Bradley Canino – Stifel Financial Yale Jen – Laidlaw & Company Sean Lee – H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares surge +36.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD rose by +25.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3838. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -62.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. The total capital return value is set at -52.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.61. Equity return is now at value -98.26, with -70.68 for asset returns.

Based on Affimed N.V. (AFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 11.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 9.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.